On Women’s Day, Bollywood actor Shruti Hassan spoke to India.com on standing her ground and how she doesn’t like the idea of advice. Pieces of Advice vary from experiences and points of view. She believes that timelines are changing for everyone now and how old-school timelines don’t make sense to people anymore. The actor believes that is extremely essential to have access to education and financial independence to stand her own ground. It’s important for every woman to have that financial independence in her life to make decisions for herself that can be about her personal or professional life.Also Read - Kamal Haasan Tests Positive For COVID-19 on Return From US, In Hospital