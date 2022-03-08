Sunny Leone Interview: Actor Sunny Leone has found her own niche in the film industry after spending 10 years here. The actor has been doing popular TV shows, web series and movies with filmmakers trusting putting their faith in her skills and her popularity. This journey, which has been full of high and low, has taught Sunny one thing – that nothing is permanent and one should always own his/ her decisions in life.Also Read - 11 Common Symptoms Women Must Never Ignore

In an exclusive interview with india.com, Sunny Leone talks about her time in the industry and how she is in a beautifully peaceful space today in life with her business doing well and her family prospering every day. On International Women’s Day, we spoke to Sunny about the incident where she decided to ‘stand her ground.’ Here’s what she said: Also Read - ICC Launches '100 Per Cent Cricket Year Of Women's Cricket' On Women's Day