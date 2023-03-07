Home

Women’s Day Special | Dia Mirza Speaks on Being Stereotyped: “They Offer Muslim Parts to me in The Movies” | Exclusive

In our exclusive women's day special conversation, actor Dia Mirza explores her 23 years in the film industry as a woman, and how she learned to say 'no' which came with its own pros and cons. This is just part I.

Women’s Day 2023: Dia Mirza speaks on finding more meaning in life than just working 24×7. In our Women’s Day special, the actor highlights the importance of searching for a bigger purpose in life and learning to evolve with time. She says, “I have been offered only Muslim parts” when asked about being stereotyped in the movies. However, she adds that it’s a part of everyone’s story in the film irrespective of gender. Dia says men in the industry are often stereotyped with cop roles. Having said that, the actor emphasizes on the importance of saying ‘no’. As part of our special series ‘Grow Bold’, the actor explores her 23 years in the film industry as a woman.

Dia says as a woman, it gets tougher when you learn to say no but one has to do that. The actor debuted in the industry in the year 2001 with the romantic film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and has discovered diverse roles for her in and outside the industry ever since. She runs her own production house, is a global ambassador for environmental issues, and is a social worker. Dia says she’s at peace with life today and being a mother has added more to her strength as a woman. The actor have birth to her son, Vyaan Azad Rekhi, last year after a complex pregnancy and she says she has come out stronger from the experience. This is part I of Dia’s extensively emotional and thoughtful conversation on Women’s Day.

