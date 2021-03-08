On BollywoodLife’s exclusive Women’s Day segment, “Stories Of Grit”, Divya Khosla Kumar opens up on how she landed as a young girl, alone in Mumbai, with nothing more than the trust of her parent, and single handedly worked her way up the ladder from hunting for different accommodations, traveling in local trains to landing ads and music videos and bagging her first film, Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo, opposite Akshay Kumar. Through these struggles till where she’s finally reached, Divya emphasizes how she can’t thank god enough that nobody in a strange city like Mumbai took a simple, lone girl like her for a ride, highlighting how it’s very important for all young girls out there to be strong, secure, confident and leave the rest to god because everyone has huge reserves of strength within themselves to attain whatever they believe in. On a passing not, she sweetly signs off by saying that if she could do it, anybody can do it. Also Read - Women's Day Special: Bobby Deol On How His Wife & Mother Are The Pillars Of His Success