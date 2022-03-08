On Women’s Day, Bollywood actor Geeta Basra spoke to India.com and revealed that she likes the way Virat Kohli supports his wife Anushka Sharma who often gets criticised for her husband’s poor performance. She says, “Virat is changing the rules by supporting his wife unconditionally”. Geeta also talked about losing projects just because she was dating someone. She stressed on the fact that things have changed for the good since men and women are now getting equal opportunities and voices to put forth their opinions.Also Read - India vs SL: I Would Give Rohit Sharma 9.5 Out of 10, Sunil Gavaskar Praises India Captain

