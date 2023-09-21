Home

Women’s Reservation Bill: Women Athletes Praise Centre Over New Bill, Says Matter Of Pride

As discussion on the Women’s Reservation Bill proceeds in Lok Sabha, Olympians and athletes in the country welcomed the decision taken by the Centre. Former Cricketer Mithali Raj congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government. “I congratulate our Prime Minister and our government on the Women’s Reservation Bill… With 33 percent (reservation), the participation of women in governance will increase… It is a great move… We are all very happy,” said Mithali Raj. Paralympic athlete Deepa Malik said, “It is a matter of pride and a great opportunity to come here in the new Parliament building… The first thing that I noticed was that there was no place in the new building where my wheelchair did not reach… I am happy that women’s reservation is happening. It is a beautiful gift on Ganesh Chaturthi. Our democracy is for the people, of the people and by the people, and counting of people will be completed only when there is women’s participation.” “We liked it very much. Women’s reservation is very important, and it is very important to empower women more. We are very happy,” said Indian boxer Mary Kom.

