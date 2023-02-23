Top Trending Videos

Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Semifinal: Meg Lanning vs Richa Ghosh | INDW vs AUSW 2023 | WAR OF WORDS

Indian wicketkeeper batsman Richa Ghosh, who is in tremendous form, felt that Aussies were a strong side but not invincible and India have it in them to beat them in the semi finals in Cape Town on Thursday.

Indian wicketkeeper batsman Richa Ghosh, who is in tremendous form, felt that Aussies were a strong side but not invincible and India have it in them to beat them in the semi finals in Cape Town on Thursday. Meanwhile, Australian captain Meg Lannings believe that India could pose a serious challenge to them in the ICC Women’s World Cup semi finals.

