Home

Video Gallery

Women’s T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur on India’s Show in T20 WC – Watch Video

Women’s T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur on India’s Show in T20 WC – Watch Video

Captain Harmanpreet talking about the victory said the victory contributed as great motivation

As Indian team claimed its second victory at Women’s T20 World Cup by 6 wickets on Wednesday, Captain Harmanpreet talking about the victory said the victory contributed as great motivation as this will help in building momentum.