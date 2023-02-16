Women’s T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur on India’s Show in T20 WC – Watch Video
Captain Harmanpreet talking about the victory said the victory contributed as great motivation
As Indian team claimed its second victory at Women’s T20 World Cup by 6 wickets on Wednesday, Captain Harmanpreet talking about the victory said the victory contributed as great motivation as this will help in building momentum.
Also Read:
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.