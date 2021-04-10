Top 10 Work From Home Tips: In 2020 the work from home model became the new normal, from teachers to techies, it was all about remote working. While some may still be used to this, others may have lost the hang of it with offices reopening again. Also Read - IPL 2021, MI vs RCB Match Preview: Predicted Playing XI, Latest Pitch And Weather Report
With the second wave of the novel coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak, almost all firms have deployed the work from home model for employees back again.
So, switching from a structured office environment to the comfort of your own home can be challenging in surprising ways. Also, at home there are many distractions, less communication than when you're working in the office. However, that doesn't mean you can't still be productive.
To crack and make the most of your work from home situation, let’s take a look at the top 10 work from home tips to increase productivity and maintain work-life balance.
- Plan Your Workflow – Daily first thing in the morning plan your workflow for the day and then get going.
- Create work and home boundaries – It is extremely important to distinguish between these two to be productive as we tend to mix up while working remotely.
- Communicate clearly and effectively – Communication is the only key to keep you say in a virtual environment so don’t shy away. Keep points clearly.
- Set clear responsibilities – Working from home has many distractions, therefore, set your agendas and responsibilities clear and then work.
- Create or Choose a dedicated work space – Just like office create a dedicated workspace for yourself and not laze around in your bed with your computer.
- Dress Like You’re at Work – Wake up, get ready how you did for office and head to your home office and just feel how it was, it keeps one motivated.
- Stick to Regular Work Hours – To maintain that work and life balance, it is extremely critical to create that work-life balance, so stick to your work hours strictly.
- Create a To-Do List and Keep a track of it – Listing put the tasks helps one keep a track of things to do.
- Minimize Distractions like Social Media – The most important tip out of all…manage your social media time, as this can be the biggest distraction.
- Take Short breaks, you’ll be more productive- Yes, breaks are important as they re-energise oneself again which tends to improve concentration and increase productivity at the same time.