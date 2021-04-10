Top 10 Work From Home Tips: In 2020 the work from home model became the new normal, from teachers to techies, it was all about remote working. While some may still be used to this, others may have lost the hang of it with offices reopening again. Also Read - IPL 2021, MI vs RCB Match Preview: Predicted Playing XI, Latest Pitch And Weather Report

With the second wave of the novel coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak, almost all firms have deployed the work from home model for employees back again.

So, switching from a structured office environment to the comfort of your own home can be challenging in surprising ways. Also, at home there are many distractions, less communication than when you're working in the office. However, that doesn't mean you can't still be productive.

To crack and make the most of your work from home situation, let’s take a look at the top 10 work from home tips to increase productivity and maintain work-life balance.