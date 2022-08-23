Workout video:
In this video we have shared bodyweight exercises that can help in enhancing strength, improving flexibility and weight loss. Fittr Coach Syed Pasha has explained the following exercises that can be done easily at home.
Bodyweight Strength and Flexibility Exercises
Squats: Keep your spine straight while squatting
Hanuman Dand Push-ups: Push-ups will help on your hip flexibility and upper body strength
Lateral Lunges: Good for strength and flexibility training routine. Do not lean on your knee forward while lunging
Mountain Climber: This exercise helps in increasing abdominal strength