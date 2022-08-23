In this video we have shared bodyweight exercises that can help in enhancing strength, improving flexibility and weight loss. Fittr Coach Syed Pasha has explained the following exercises that can be done easily at home.

Bodyweight Strength and Flexibility Exercises

Squats: Keep your spine straight while squatting

Hanuman Dand Push-ups: Push-ups will help on your hip flexibility and upper body strength

Lateral Lunges: Good for strength and flexibility training routine. Do not lean on your knee forward while lunging

Mountain Climber: This exercise helps in increasing abdominal strength