Myths and Facts related to Aids : World AIDS day is witnessed every year on 1st of December, globally. It is celebrated every year to raise awareness about AIDS that has somewhat affected 35 million people worldwide. and is considered to be the most destructive pandemics in the history There’s no proper cure or vaccine for HIV/AIDS yet antiretroviral therapies are believed to be effective in controlling HIV. On World AIDS day we are here to debunk some of the most common myths and beliefs related to AIDS that people need to unlearn. Watch video.Also Read - Fat To Fit: Smriti Iran's Amazing Weight Loss Transformation Is Praiseworthy, Her Diet And Fitness Secrets Revealed | Watch Video