World Aids Day 2022: Symptoms, Treatment And Myths Busted About Aids By Doctor – Watch Video
World Aids Day 2022: In this video, Dr Anita Mathew, Infectious Disease Specialist, Fortis Hospital, explains the symptoms, treatment, myths and difference between AIDS and HIV.
World Aids Day 2022: Every year on December 1, World AIDS Day is observed. Often people mistake HIV and AIDS for the same thing but there is a difference between the two. Dr Anita Mathew, Infectious Disease Specialist, Fortis Hospital, Mulund, explains to us about the symptoms, treatment, myths and difference between AIDS and HIV. Watch video to know all about Aids.
