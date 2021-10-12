World Arthritis Day 2021 : Arthritis is a common disorder which affects a persons joints causing problems like pains and inflammation. It is usually affects older people above 65 but can also develop in men, women and children in any age. Arthritis affects more than 180 million people in India. Joint pain. stiffness and swelling are the most common types of Arthritis. World Arthritis Day(WAD) is observed on 12th October every year globally. People suffering from rheumatic and muscoloskeletal diseases across the world join together to celebrate World Arthritis Day in order to raise awareness in audience regarding RMD’s. In this video, Dr. Manish Sontakke, senior joint replacement and joint surgeon, Fortis explains about Arthritis, the significance of World Arthritis Day and more in detail. Watch video.Also Read - Period Hacks : Here's How You Can Make Yourself Feel Better During Periods | Watch Video