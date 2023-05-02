Home

World Asthma Day: How To Improve Poor Sleep Pattern With Asthma | Watch Video

World Asthma Day: Asthma is a chronic non-communicable disease that affects both children and adults. Some common signs of asthma include wheezing, coughing, chest tightness, fatigue, trouble sleeping, and shortness of breath. Some people may also experience rapid breathing, difficulty speaking, and anxiety. If you experience any of these symptoms, it is essential to seek medical help immediately, as asthma attacks can be life-threatening In this video our expert will talk about how to treat sudden asthma attack