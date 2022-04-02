World Autism Day 2022: Autism Spectrum disorder is a neurodevelopmental condition that affects how a person perceives things and makes social interaction with others. The symptoms of Autism becomes clearly evident during early childhood, between ages 12 and 24 months. This disorder includes symptoms related to the movement and behavior of body. Symptoms of Autism includes delayed speech and communication skills, avoiding eye contact, reliance on rules and routines and difficulty understanding other people’s emotions. Every year we observe 2nd April as World Autism Day, globally. This day is celebrated to encourage member state of UN to take necessary measures to raise awareness and educate masses about the disorder. In this video, we have with us Dr. Vijay Sharma, Associate Director Pediatric Neurology, Asian Hospital, who will give us a brief insight on what Autism is, it’s signs, symptoms, causes and treatment. Watch.Also Read - Here's Why Men Also Need A Proper Skincare Routine, Watch Video To Find Out