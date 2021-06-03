World Bicycle Day 2022: 5 Benefits of Cycling: Haven’t you taken out your Bicycles yet? Yes, because it’s the World Bicycle Day today! It was in April 2018, that The United Nations General Assembly declared June 3rd as the World Bicycle Day. This day gives an opportunity to everyone across the globe to pay tribute to the most sustainable means of transport also well known for ensuring your physical well-being. If you’ve not cycled since years, this video will definitely convince you to consider cycling today because we are going to tell you top 5 benefits of rolling those pedal.Also Read - Gained Weight During Lockdown? Top 5 Exercises to do at Home | Watch Video

Cycling Builds a Strong Immune system

While immunity have always been a matter of concern in fighting against many diseases, especially during this coronavirus pandemic. For your information Cycling is one great form of exercise that leads to rejuvenation of your Immune system. In fact, regular cycling builds a strong immune system as we age.

Cycling Promotes Weight Loss

Another reason you should start cycling is because it promotes weight loss. Yes, it increases your metabolic rate, builds muscles and burns fat. In fact, steady cycling burns about 300 calories per hour.

Cycling Increases Cardiovascular Fitness

Did you know regular cycling improves your heart and reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases? Yes, just 30 minutes of cycling everyday can reduce the risk of heart disease by whooping 50 percent.

Cycling Improves Flexibility and Joint Mobility

Next, Constant pedalling and maintaining the right posture will not only improve your flexibility but also your joint mobility. It is also considered the most effective form of exercise for people suffering with arthritis.

Cycling Boosts Mental Health

Along with physical fitness, cycling also plays a major role in improving our mental well-being, as exercises usually release endorphins which help in reducing your stress levels. With this the enjoyment that bike riding brings also helps in boosting your mood while reducing anxiety and fighting against depression.

So, if you want a healthy body and a healthy mind, then you should definitely start pedalling, maybe not in groups but starting with a solo ride this Bicycle Day can also serve you the equal benefits. So Happy Pedalling!

Script By : Sneha M Jain