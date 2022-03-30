World Bipolar Day 2022: Every year, we observe World Bipolar Day on 30th of March on the birth anniversary of Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh. He was considered as one of the most influential artists in the history of western arts. This day is celebrated to raise awareness and educate masses on Bipolar disorder globally and end the social stigma attached to this mental disorder. As we know that a lot of people are still not open about Mental health issues as much as they talk about physical health problems. Mental health issues like anxiety, PTSD, depression and bipolar disorder are still looked down. Bipolar disorder can be defined as a mental health issue that affects a person’s mood. It hampers the brain’s ability to function normally by affecting ones mood and energy. In this video, we have with us, Chetna Chakravarthy, Positive Action Coach, who will give us a brief insight on Bipolar disorder, it’s symptoms, causes and treatment.Also Read - Explained: Sundar Pichai Uses Non Sleep Deep Rest Technique To Meditate, Know What NSDR Is And How It Works - Watch