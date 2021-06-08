Brain tumour is a serious condition which can be deadly if not detected and treated early. India is seeing a rise in occurrence of brain tumour. According to a report by the International Association of Cancer Registries, more than 28,000 cases of brain tumours are reported in India each year and more than 24,000 people die due to brain tumours annually. On the occasion of World Brain Tumour Day, Dr Gurneet Singh Sawhney, Senior Consultant – Neurosurgery, Fortis Hospital, Mumbai tells us more about this condition and debunks some of the popular myths about brain tumour with scientific facts.