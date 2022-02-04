World Cancer Day 2022: Every year we witness 4th of February as World Cancer Day. This day is celebrated to raise awareness about cancer, the symptoms, early identification, treatment and prevention. Cancer is one of the most deadly diseases which reportedly causes 1 lakh deaths a year. There are five types of cancers which includes Breast, lung, mouth, cervix, uterus, and tongue cancer that affects people. In this video, we have with us Dr. Anil Heroor Director- Advanced OncoSurgery, Fortis who will give us a brief insight on World Cancer Day and what silent cancer is. Watch video. Also Read - Winter Health Tips: List Of Foods That Can Help You Stay Warm During Winters; Watch Video