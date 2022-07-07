Benefits of Chocolate face mask: If you thought that chocolates are just great in taste and the best stress Busters out there, then hold on ! You might be wrong as chocolates are not just the mood enhancer but are also a boon for your face. Yes, you heard that right. Chocolates are a great ingredient for skincare. It can be applied on the face as it is rich in antioxidants and helps in protecting your skin from damage. So, On the occasion of chocolate day 2022, we are going to tell you about the surprising skin benefits that chocolates can give you. Watch video.Also Read - Skincare Tips: Top 5 Benefits Of Applying Rice Flour Pack On Your Skin - Watch Video