World Cup 2023 Afg vs Eng: How India played massive role in rise of cricket in Afghanistan

Afghanistan cricket team on Sunday caused a huge World Cup upset when they defeated England by 69 runs surprisingly it was their only second World Cup win.

If we talk about Afhanistan team’s practicing conditions then you don’y beleive it, a team who does’nt have their own ground or any support has accomplished a lot in recent years.

Afghanistan cricketers trained a lot in Pakistan in their innital years and some of them even picked up the sport in refugee camps on the other side of the border. The team from the war-ravaged nation even made its T20 and ODI debut against Pakistan.

After that however, the BCCI took over and played a massive role in rise of cricket in Afghanistan. The Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida became a temporary “home-ground” for the team in 2015 with BCCI lending a helping hand.

They had shifted base to Noida from Sharjah and even played home international matches against Ireland in Greater Noida in 2017.

Afghanistan had also “hosted” a Twenty20 series against Bangladesh in Dehradun.

Not just the space but former India players Lalchand Rajput and Manoj Prabhakar have coached the Afghanistan team.

Strengthening the relations further between the two countries, BCCI had invited then Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani to watch the team play its first Test match in Bengaluru.

The side has come a long way since then.

Though it is not just India but Afghan players in the IPL too have helped spread the sport’s popularity in the country.

Afghanistan have always acknowledged the role India played in their development as a cricket nation.

