World Cup 2023: Afghanistan Skipper Confident On Defeating New Zealand

Addressing a press conference just ahead of the match against New Zealand, Afghanistan skipper Shahidi said, “I’m not completely satisfied ...

Addressing a press conference just ahead of the match against New Zealand, Afghanistan skipper Shahidi said, “I’m not completely satisfied with our batting as back-to-back wickets had put us under pressure in the first two games, and even against England. We discussed the problem and agreed that we needed to improve on this area by not crumbling under pressure,” he added. Afghans will play their first international match in Chennai and that too against in form Kiwis.

