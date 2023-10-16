Home

Video Gallery

World Cup 2023, Afghanistan vs England: Rashid Hopes To Heal Earthquake Victims With Victory

World Cup 2023, Afghanistan vs England: Rashid Hopes To Heal Earthquake Victims With Victory

Afghanistan on Sunday created one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history, shocking defending champions England. star Afghanistan spinner ...

Afghanistan on Sunday created one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history, shocking defending champions England. star Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan hoped that their victory put a smile on the faces of his countrymen and heal their pain after devastating earthquakes.

Trending Now

Afghanistan have been affected by strong earthquakes and aftershocks, which killed thousands of people and destroyed many villages. In fact, on Sunday, a powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck western Afghanistan.

“Cricket is something that brings joy to the people back home. Winning the game against England is big for us. Recently, we had an earthquake back home. Over 3,000 people lost their lives, many houses were destroyed, so this win will put a little bit of smile on their faces and maybe, they can little bit forget those days, ” Rashid Khan said during a confrence.

Along with him Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who became the Player of the Match for his all-round show, also dedicated his award to his countrymen back home.

“I want to dedicate this award to the people back home, who have been affected by the earthquake. This is something we could do as a team and I could do myself as a player,” he said after returning bowling figures of 3 for 51 and scoring a 16-ball 28.

Well Aghanistan really shocked the entire world with their beak taking performance and climbed to number 6th spot of World Cup’s points table.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.