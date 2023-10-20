Home

World Cup 2023: Australia Challenges Pakistan In A High Voltage Match

Australian team is high on confidence after their 5-wicket victory against Sri Lanka whereas Pakistan need to recover fast after ...

Australian team is high on confidence after their 5-wicket victory against Sri Lanka whereas Pakistan need to recover fast after their 7-wicket defeat against India. Pakistan is still in the top four with 4 points in 3 matches at the points table whereas Australia is at number 6 with 2 points from 3 matches. Therefore its a must win match for Australia and very important one for Pakistan as well

