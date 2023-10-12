Home

Video Gallery

World Cup 2023: Australia vs South Africa Fantasy XI | Aus vs SA

World Cup 2023: Australia vs South Africa Fantasy XI | Aus vs SA

For the first time since 1996, five-time world champions Australia started their World Cup campaign with a loss. They were ...

For the first time since 1996, five-time world champions Australia started their World Cup campaign with a loss. They were outdone by India in all departments on October 8. South Africa, on the contrary, secured a massive win against Sri Lanka in their first match in the ICC World Cup 2023.

These two archrivals have played 108 ODIs against each other. South Africa have won it 54 times and Australia 50 while 3 matches ended in a tie. There was no result in one match. The last match between these two took place on September 17 at the DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.