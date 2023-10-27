By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
World Cup 2023: Babar Azam To Be Sacked From Captaincy Post World Cup
Following a string of failures, the Pakistan Cricket Board is reportedly contemplating a change in leadership after the national ...
Following a string of failures, the Pakistan Cricket Board is reportedly contemplating a change in leadership after the national team returns home from the ODI World Cup in India. Babar Azam, who currently leads the team, is under mounting pressure due to Pakistan’s underwhelming performance in the World Cup. As a result, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is deliberating the possibility of ushering in new leadership.