Home

Video Gallery

World Cup 2023: Babar Azam To Be Sacked From Captaincy Post World Cup

World Cup 2023: Babar Azam To Be Sacked From Captaincy Post World Cup

Following a string of failures, the Pakistan Cricket Board is reportedly contemplating a change in leadership after the national ...

Following a string of failures, the Pakistan Cricket Board is reportedly contemplating a change in leadership after the national team returns home from the ODI World Cup in India. Babar Azam, who currently leads the team, is under mounting pressure due to Pakistan’s underwhelming performance in the World Cup. As a result, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is deliberating the possibility of ushering in new leadership.