World Cup 2023: Can Ashwin Be A Game Changer For Team India? Here’s What Ajit Agarkar Said

The Indian squad for the upcoming series against Australia has been announced. It had some surprises, Ravi Ashwin made his comeback...

Team India had a great time in the Asia Cup 2023, winning it for the 8th time by beating Sri Lanka in the final. Now, they are getting ready for the big ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. They will play against Australia in three ODI matches starting on September 22. This is a good chance for both teams to practice before the World Cup. The Indian squad for the upcoming series against Australia has been announced. It had some surprises. Ravi Ashwin made his comeback, while injured Axar Patel will join the team for the third and final ODI – subject to his fitness, along with senior players. KL Rahul will lead the team in Rohit Sharma’s absence in the first two ODIs. Apart from that, Shreyas Iyer is also part of the three ODIs.

