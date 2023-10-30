Home

World Cup 2023: Celebration Starts Across Country As India Beats England By 100 Runs

In a low-scoring, India bundled up England for 129 to win the game by 100 runs in the ICC WC on Oct 29. England had put India on the back foot by sending back Gill and Kohli early, restricting India to a mere score of 229/9. Turning the table, Indian pacers too got the early breakthrough as D Malan, Joe Root were dismissed one after another and eventually winning the game. Notably, it was Rohit Sharma’s 100th match as a skipper and the ‘Men in Blue’ clinched the match with 100 runs.