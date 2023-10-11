Home

World Cup 2023: Cricket fever grips Ahmedabad ahead of India-Pakistan clash

Ahead of the much-awaited World Cup clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan at Narendra Modi Stadium, the cricket fever has gripped Ahmedabad. Ardent cricket fans even painted their bodies to support their favourite teams.

