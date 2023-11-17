Home

World Cup 2023: David Warner Becomes 1st Australian To Achieve This Huge World Cup Feat

Australian opener David Warner etched his name in history during 2nd semi final of World Cup 2023. Warner is Australia’s leading run scorer in the onging tournament. Chasing down South Africa’s challenging total of 213, warner scored 29(18). Despite the early exit his innings marked Warner’s second entry into the ‘Mount 500. He acheived this feat first time in the World Cup 2019. Other Australian batsmen who have reached this feat include Ricky Ponting (2007), Matthew Hayden (2007), and Aaron Finch (2019) . By doing it again this year he became the first Australian to score 500+ runs in two editions of the ODI World Cup. Other members of this distinguished club are Sachin Tendulkar (1996, 2003), and Rohit Sharma (2019 & 2023). His 528 runs in 10 matches at the ICC World Cup 2023 includes two centuries and two half-centuries. Australia team has won the 2nd semi final against South Africa & will face India in the finals on 19th November.