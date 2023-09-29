World Cup 2023: England Cricket Team arrives in Guwahati ahead of warm-up matches

Home

World Cup 2023: The England cricket team has touched down in Guwahati, with the Amingaon Cricket Ground slated to be their training base, shared with the Indian team. The upcoming warm-up matches, a pivotal part of their World Cup preparations, are scheduled to commence on September 29 and will run until October 3. These matches hold significant importance, providing both teams with crucial opportunities to refine their tactics and gauge their performance ahead of the eagerly awaited tournament.

