Home

Video Gallery

World Cup 2023: England vs Sri Lanka Fantasy XI prediction | Aus vs Ned | Cricket

World Cup 2023: England vs Sri Lanka Fantasy XI prediction | Aus vs Ned | Cricket

World Cup 2023 has come to its half way, two teams that are sitting in the bottom half of the ...

World Cup 2023 has come to its half way, two teams that are sitting in the bottom half of the table will fight in the next game. It is the match no. 25 between England and Sri Lanka at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Both teams have won one game out of the four games they have played and are desperate to win the game. If we look at their head to head encounters in ODI, there is not much to separate between the two teams. Both have played a total of 78 games. England are marginally ahead with 38 wins, Sri Lanka have 36 victories, three games ended without a result, and one game ended without a tie.