World Cup 2023: Fans Celebrate Team India’s Win In Semi Final

Fans were ecstatic when India finally beat the Kiwi jinx and defeated New Zealand to book a place at the ...

Updated: November 16, 2023 1:15 PM IST

By Video Desk

Fans were ecstatic when India finally beat the Kiwi jinx and defeated New Zealand to book a place at the ICC Cricket World Cup finals. It was a moment of joy for the fans who had suffered quite a shock back in 2019 when after an unfortunate run-out for MS Dhoni, New Zealand kicked out India from the WC race. Indian cricket team supporters gleefully celebrated the hosts’ 10th consecutive win in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Wednesday night.

