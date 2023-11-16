By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
World Cup 2023: Fans Celebrate Team India’s Win In Semi Final
Fans were ecstatic when India finally beat the Kiwi jinx and defeated New Zealand to book a place at the ICC Cricket World Cup finals. It was a moment of joy for the fans who had suffered quite a shock back in 2019 when after an unfortunate run-out for MS Dhoni, New Zealand kicked out India from the WC race. Indian cricket team supporters gleefully celebrated the hosts’ 10th consecutive win in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Wednesday night.