Home

Video Gallery

World Cup 2023: Glenn Maxwell breaks Kapil Dev’s 40-year-old world record

World Cup 2023: Glenn Maxwell breaks Kapil Dev’s 40-year-old world record

Why are we comparing Maxwell with Kapil Dev here? The Wankhede witnessed one of the best ever innings in ODI ...

Why are we comparing Maxwell with Kapil Dev here?

The Wankhede witnessed one of the best ever innings in ODI cricket on Tuesday when Australian star Glenn Maxwell litrelly saved Australia from drowning. Australia were at 91 runs with loss of 7 wickets and then the magic named Glenn Maxwell happened when he smashed 201 runs and took Australia to 293.

This innings remind everyone of another legendary performance of none other than Kapil Dev, who scored an unbeaten 175 during the 1983 World Cup against Zimbabwe helping India recover from 17 runs with 5 wickt loss to 266 runs in 60 overs.

He had come out to bat at number six then and scored highest individual score at the batting position then. Kapil Dev held that record until yesterday before Maxwell broke his record after 40 years.

Glenn Maxwell too batted at number six and came out to bat when his team was struggling at 49 runs in the ninth over. He also survived the hattrick ball from Azmatullah.

So I guess there is something about no. 6 position, do let us know whom do you think played a better knock, Maxwell or Kapil Dev and follow India.com for more cricket updates.