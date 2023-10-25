Home

Video Gallery

World Cup 2023: Glenn Maxwell Scores Fastest Century In ODI World Cup History

World Cup 2023: Glenn Maxwell Scores Fastest Century In ODI World Cup History

Australia batter Glenn Maxwell scored the fastest hundred in ODI World Cup history against the Netherlands at the Arun Jaitley ...

Australia batter Glenn Maxwell scored the fastest hundred in ODI World Cup history against the Netherlands at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. He scored his century in just 40 balls including 9 boundaries and 8 sixes. It is also the fourth fastest century in ODI cricket. Earlier, South Africa’s Aiden Markram held the record for the fastest World Cup hundred with a 49-ball century against Sri Lanka.