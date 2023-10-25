Home

World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya Rules Out Of Team India’s World Cup Squad?

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is likely to be ruled out of India’s upcoming World Cup matches against England on October 29 and Sri Lanka on November 2 as he is yet to completely recover from an ankle injury he picked up during India’s game against Bangladesh on October 19. He suffered an injury on his left ankle while trying to stop a shot off his own bowling. Hardik bowled only 3 deliveries against Bangladesh in Pune before being helped off the field. The all-rounder did not take any further part in the match.