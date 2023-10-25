Home

World Cup 2023: Here Is How England Can Still Qualify For Semi-Finals

The ongoing 2023 World Cup has been a forgetful one for England so far. They lost three out of their four matches that they played in this World Cup. In their first match they were defeated by New Zealand by 9 wickets, in their second match which was the most embarrassing one for them as they were defeated by Afghanistan by 69 runs.

And their third defeat was against South Africa by a large margin of 229 runs.

In total England just have two points and are currently sitting at the ninth position of points table.

Where everyone thinks that England are out of World Cup 2023, what if I tell you that England still have chances to qualify for the semifinals?

For that, they cannot afford another loss.

They can reach a maximum of 12 points now if they manage to win their remaining five matches. And 12 points may just prove to be enough to secure a third or fourth-place finish in the league table. But if England loses any of their remaining matches, then it will be almost impossible for them to reach the last four.

As of now, five teams-India, New Zealand, South Africa, Australia, and Pakistan-can achieve more than 12 points, but since England has to face India, Australia, and Pakistan in their upcoming matches, they can prevent them from crossing the 12-point mark, which will help them stay alive in the competition as well.

Five teams-England, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and the Netherlands-have two points each from four matches, and the situation is the same for all. They are alive in the race for a place in the semis but will start getting knocked out even if they lose one of their remaining five matches.