World Cup 2023: How BCCI dominates the world of cricket?

Hey everyone! Here in India, when we say cricket, it’s not just about a bat and ball. It’s about those nail-biting finishes, roaring crowds, and moments of pure joy. We celebrate every boundary and wicket, and when our team lifts a trophy the whole country dances.

We all know that cricket isn’t just a game in India — it’s like a festival. But you know who’s the big boss making all the major decisions? Yep, the Board of Control for Cricket in India is popularly called BCCI. Let’s see why they’re such a big deal.

BCCI is rich! Mainly because of TV deals, sponsorships, and the super-famous Indian Premier League (IPL)

Making Big Decisions: Have you ever noticed how big cricket events often happen in India? That’s because BCCI has a big voice in global cricket decisions.

There are 9 cricketing boards in world with ‘major’ sides. Now the power of any board is directly proportional to the financial strength of the Board. The financial strength of the board is dependent of the 3 main factors level of interest in the sport of the country, local population size of the country and the per capita income level the country.

For example India and Sri Lanka are equally passionate about Cricket but because India population 1.2 billion compared to Sri Lankan population of 20 million, BCCI has huge advantage.

The Indian Premier League (IPL), which is one of the most popular and lucrative cricket leagues in the world. The IPL generates a significant amount of revenue for the BCCI through its franchise fees, media rights, and sponsorship deals.

The BCCI also generates revenue from hosting international cricket matches in India, as well as from the participation of the Indian national team in international cricket tournaments.

Overall, the BCCI’s strong financial position allows it to invest in cricket infrastructure and development, which in turn helps to improve the standard of cricket in India.

