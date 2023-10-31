Home

World Cup 2023: How Can Afghanistan Qualify For The Semi-Finals?

If I tell you that Afghanistan can still qualify for the semi-finals, will you trust me. If not then do it because it is actually true.

A World Cup season where teams like England and Pakistan are already out of the tournament, Afghanistan still have chances to make it to the top 4 of world cup.

They secured their third win of the tournament with a seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in Pune. Now they have six points and stand at the fifth position of the points table. Earlier they also beat former champions England and Pakistan.

So basically if I explain you Afghanistan’s position in the points table then they are just two points behind New Zealand and Australia, who are third and fourth on the table.

All the teams still have three matches left, so Afghanistan do have chances to qualify for the World Cup?

Want to know how? Let me explain you how

Afghanistan can reach a maximum of 12 points and if they manage to do that, they will get a place in the semi-final. So that means they have to beat Australia, Netherland and South Africa.

If Afghanistan can win all three matches and manage to improve their net run rate which should be better than Australia , they will qualify even if Australia win their other two games.

If Afghanistan loses even one of their three games, they will have to hope either Australia or New Zealand lose at least two of their remaining games

Another chance for Afghanistan is if they win two of the three games, which include a win over South Africa. In this case, they will need to hope that South Africa also loses to New Zealand and India

And this is how Afghanistan can make it to the top 4 of the world cup, well the chances are few but cricket is unpredictable.