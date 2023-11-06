Home

World Cup 2023 how Pakistan New Zealand Australia can qualify for semi finals

England have been eliminated, South Africa have qualified for the semi-finals, while the fight for the last two semi-finals slots is largely among four teams. Here is how the qualifications scenarios look for the other teams.

Four defeats in their last four matches have left New Zealand with much to do to ensure a semi-final spot. Even if they win their last game, they could miss out if Australia beat Bangladesh and Afghanistan win their last two – if all those results happen, four teams will finish with 12 or more points.

New Zealand’s best case will be for them to beat Sri Lanka, for Afghanistan to lose their last two, and for England to beat Pakistan. Then 10 points will take them through without NRR coming into play.

Two points following the win against England means Australia are well placed to seal the third semi-final spot and finish among the top three. They can confirm both if they beat Afghanistan in Mumbai on Tuesday – that will ensure Afghanistan can only finish on a maximum of 10 points, which will also be the ceiling for both New Zealand and Pakistan.

