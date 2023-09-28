Home

World Cup 2023: ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy Displays In Dharamshala

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy displayed in Dharamshala, ahead of the tournament scheduled to be held between ...

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy displayed in Dharamshala, ahead of the tournament scheduled to be held between October 5 to November 19, in India. The winners of the cricket-world-cup-2023″ Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 are set to receive USD 4 million of the USD 10 million total prize pool, ICC announced on Friday. The runners-up of the Final to be played on November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will take home USD 2 million. According to ICC, all 10 teams will play each other once in a round-robin format in the Group Stage, with the top four in the points table progressing to the semi-finals.

