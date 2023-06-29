Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
World Cup 2023: “Ind-Pak clash is like the final game…” says Chris Gayle
Former West Indies Cricketer Chris Gayle has expressed his excitement for India and Pakistan clash in the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023
New Delhi, June 29 (ANI): Former West Indies Cricketer Chris Gayle has expressed his excitement for India and Pakistan clash in the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023. Chris Gayle said that India and Pakistan clash is like the final of the tournament. “It is going to be the most exciting game of the World Cup. In any World Cup, it is like the final game. We know how that rivalry is. It is just a crazy sold-out game,” he said. Further, he said that he was disappointed with the West Indies cricket team’s performance. “It would be disappointing to see if they are not in the World Cup in India.”
