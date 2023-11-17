Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • World Cup 2023: “India acing all departments…” Cricket legends hail Men in Blue’s performance

World Cup 2023: “India acing all departments…” Cricket legends hail Men in Blue’s performance

Team India set its sights on the prestigious World Cup title as Men in Blue will lock horns with 5-time ...

Updated: November 17, 2023 5:56 PM IST

By Video Desk

Team India set its sights on the prestigious World Cup title as Men in Blue will lock horns with 5-time champion Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19. Former International Cricketers Michael Bevan, Ashok Dinda, Ross Taylor have expressed their excitement and weighed in ahead of the crucial final.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.