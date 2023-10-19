Home

World Cup 2023: India vs Bangladesh Fantasy XI Prediction | Fantasy Tips | Cricket

India (IND) will be up against Bangladesh (BAN) in the 17th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on October 19. India have dominated the proceedings so far, winning all three matches and sitting at the top of the table, while Bangladesh have won one game from their three so far and is seventh in the rankings.

India squared off against Pakistan in their last match, where India won the toss and elected to field. Pakistan actually started well with a solid opening partnership and then an 82-run stand for the third wicket, but after the fall of the third wicket, they folded up like a house of cards. The whole team was bowled out for a petty total of 191, which was made to look smaller from the massacre by Rohit Sharma. He smashed every bowler around but, unfortunately, missed out on his well-deserved century. India won the match emphatically by seven wickets.

