World Cup 2023 India vs Bangladesh: Who will play at no. 8, Shardul Thakur or Ravichandran Ashwin?

Indian cricket team will next face Bangladesh in the 17th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday, October 19. India have recorded three impressive wins in their opening three matches in the tournament and also lead in the points table.

Bangladesh started the tournament with a dominant win against Afghanistan but lost their two recent games against England and New Zealand. Team captain Shakib Al Hasan is suffering a minor quad injury but is likely to recover before the crucial game against India. Rohit Sharma-led side has no injury concerns going into this game and is likely to field the same playing eleven that beat Pakistan by seven wickets.

