World Cup 2023: India Vs New Zealand Fantasy XI Prediction | Cricket Tips

India vs New Zealand, 1st semi-final match will be played in the 2023 Cricket World Cup. On November 15, 2023, the semi-final will take place in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. The match is scheduled to begin at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 2:00 PM IST. This is the same venue where India defeated Sri Lanka by an astounding 302 runs earlier in the tournament. India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in their last game after chasing down the target of 274 runs in 48 overs. Virat Kohli scored 95 runs off 104 deliveries in that game, while Mohammad Shami took a fifer. Although India has not beaten New zealand in the ICC event since last 20 years it will be interesting to watch will kiwis be able to maintain thta streak.