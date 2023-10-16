Home

Video Gallery

World Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Here are 5 viral moments from the match | Cricket News

World Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Here are 5 viral moments from the match | Cricket News

India secured a thrilling win against Pakistan in the ongoing 2023 World Cup. The match presented exciting moments that are ...

India secured a thrilling win against Pakistan in the ongoing 2023 World Cup. The match presented exciting moments that are going viral all over the internet. So let’s just take a look 5 viral moments during the match.

Trending Now

Hardik Pandya’s send-off to Imam-ul-Haq

Indian bowler Hardik Pandya provided a much-needed breakthrough during the initial overs by claiming the wicket of Pakistani opener, Imam-ul-Haq. His celebration post the dismissal caught the attention of spectators and viewers alike.

Virat Kohli’s ‘imaginary watch’ gesture at Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan stepped onto the field after Imam-ul-Haq’s dismissal by Hardik Pandya. After that Kohli humorously pointed at an ‘imaginary watch’ on his wrist, indicating his displeasure at the delay.

Crowd sings Vande Mataram post India’s victory against Pakistan

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, packed with over a lakh fans, witnessed a moment of pride following India’s win over Pakistan. The crowd spontaneously started singing “Vande Mataram”, creating an atmosphere that gave goosebumps.

Virat Kohli’s gift to Babar Azam

Virat Kohli was seen gifting a signed T-shirt to Babar Azam, a gesture that was appreciated by fans of both teams.

Audience disapproval at Haris Rauf’s throw at Shreyas Iyer

In the early overs of India’s batting, Haris Rauf was seen throwing a ball back at batter Shreyas Iyer. This act was disapproved by the audience, who expressed their disagreement by booing collectively.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.