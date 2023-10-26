Home

Video Gallery

World Cup 2023: Indian Cricket Team Arrives In Lucknow For Upcoming High-Voltage Clash With England

World Cup 2023: Indian Cricket Team Arrives In Lucknow For Upcoming High-Voltage Clash With England

The Indian Cricket contingent led by skipper Rohit Sharma arrived at Lucknow on October 25 ahead of a high-voltage clash ...

The Indian Cricket contingent led by skipper Rohit Sharma arrived at Lucknow on October 25 ahead of a high-voltage clash with the might England on October 29 in the ICC World Cup 2023. In the eight ODI World Cup clashes, England holds a four-win edge, including a memorable tie in 2011.