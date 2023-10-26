Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • World Cup 2023: Indian Cricket Team Arrives In Lucknow For Upcoming High-Voltage Clash With England

World Cup 2023: Indian Cricket Team Arrives In Lucknow For Upcoming High-Voltage Clash With England

The Indian Cricket contingent led by skipper Rohit Sharma arrived at Lucknow on October 25 ahead of a high-voltage clash ...

Published: October 26, 2023 12:47 PM IST

By Video Desk

The Indian Cricket contingent led by skipper Rohit Sharma arrived at Lucknow on October 25 ahead of a high-voltage clash with the might England on October 29 in the ICC World Cup 2023. In the eight ODI World Cup clashes, England holds a four-win edge, including a memorable tie in 2011.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.