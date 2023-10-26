By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
World Cup 2023: Indian Cricket Team Arrives In Lucknow For Upcoming High-Voltage Clash With England
The Indian Cricket contingent led by skipper Rohit Sharma arrived at Lucknow on October 25 ahead of a high-voltage clash ...
The Indian Cricket contingent led by skipper Rohit Sharma arrived at Lucknow on October 25 ahead of a high-voltage clash with the might England on October 29 in the ICC World Cup 2023. In the eight ODI World Cup clashes, England holds a four-win edge, including a memorable tie in 2011.