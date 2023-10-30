By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
World Cup 2023: Indian Team Arrives At Mumbai To Face Sri Lanka At Wankhede
The Indian cricket team, riding high on a six-match winning streak, has reached Mumbai for a highly-anticipated clash against Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium on November 2. The historical venue holds fond memories of the 2011 World Cup final, and India is eyeing a spot in the semi-finals with another victory.