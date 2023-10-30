Home

World Cup 2023: Indian Team Arrives At Mumbai To Face Sri Lanka At Wankhede

The Indian cricket team, riding high on a six-match winning streak, has reached Mumbai for a highly-anticipated clash against Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium on November 2. The historical venue holds fond memories of the 2011 World Cup final, and India is eyeing a spot in the semi-finals with another victory.