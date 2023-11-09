Home

Video Gallery

World Cup 2023: Indian Team Prepares For Last League Match

World Cup 2023: Indian Team Prepares For Last League Match

India takes on the Netherlands in its last league game here on Sunday. Former India and Karnataka captain Dravid, among ...

India takes on the Netherlands in its last league game here on Sunday. Former India and Karnataka captain Dravid, among the first to enter the field, had a close look at the pitch that will be used for the New Zealand-Sri Lanka clash here on Thursday. Skipper Rohit Sharma, sporting a relaxed orange tank top, did not bat, but engaged in a lengthy, animated discussion with Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill. Iyer and Gill also seen practising and played some good shorts while practicing.